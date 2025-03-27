Vertu Trophy Final tickets: Level Two of Wembley now open as sales for Peterborough United vs Birmingham City set for full in-person general sale

The Vertu Trophy Final will kick-off at 3pm on April 13.

Tickets for the Vertu Trophy final between Posh and Birmingham City will be available for full in-person general sale on Friday (March 28).

Tickets are on sale to any fan that has a purchase history with the club as there are concerns about Birmingham fans potentially attempting to buy tickets in the Posh end with the club selling out their allocation of 43,356 with no possibility of getting any more tickets.

Fans have been encouraged to book online where possible but the ticket office is now available to assist for any fans having issues with booking.

Posh fans at Wembley against Wycombe last year. Photo: David Lowndes.

Fans who are booking disabled access tickets have always been able to and should visit the ticket office to book.

So far, Posh are approaching 15,000 tickets sold and Level Two of the stadium is now available to fans.

Tickets will be sold from north to south in the stadium with blocks 206-208 open first.

The club are hoping to beat the total of 22,636 fans that travelled to Wembley as Posh beat Wycombe in last season’s final.

The attendance is set to be significantly increased from the 42,252 who attended last year’s final as Birmingham’s full allocation alone is more than that figure.

To book tickets, visit theposh.com/tickets.