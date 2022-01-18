Upppingham on the up again, Northants Cup semi-final place for FC Peterborough, hat-trick for Netherton United star and a big Sunday League win for Brotherhood

Action from Glinton & Northborough Reserves v Brotherhood (blue) in Division Two of the Peterborough Sunday Morning League. Photo: David Lowndes.

Uppingham have won all 10 of their home matches. Josh Sennett scored twice against Crowland.

Moulton Harrox are nine points behind second-placed Stilton after their 5-0 win at Stamford Lions whiuch featured a hat-trick for Josh Ford.

Oundle are fourth after their 4-0 win at Holbeach United Reserves.

Kieran Duffy-Weekes hit a hat-trick in Netherton United’s 3-1 win at Wittering Premiair.

Stamford Bels stretched their unbeaten run to seven matches with a 5-1 win over bottom club Long Sutton Athletic. Josh Edmondson scored twice.

FC Peterborough moved into the semi-finals of the Northants Lower Junior Cup with a hard fought 1-0 win over Crick Athletic. Ayman Trabelsi scored the second-half winner. Peterborough City lost their quarter-final 4-2 at Wootton St Georges despite a Jake Sansby brace.

Two Peterborough League games for Cardea delivered 17 goals. The first team drew 4-4 at Crowland Reserves in Division One with Charlie Bosett (2), Kyle Ginns and Tyrese Abban on target. And the reserves pipped FC Peterborough Reserves 5-4 in Division Three. Julio Garrido (2), Giles Abban, Daryl Patrick and Adam Simons scored their goals. Netherton Reserves are five points clear in Division Two after a 1-0 win over Glinton & Northborough.

