Underdogs hold their nerve to win semi-final shootouts in Peterborough Cup competitions, plus Youth League and Sunday Morning League round-ups
Peterborough League Cup semi-finals turned out to be a test of nerve as three of the five semi-finals played on Saturday (June 5) were decided by penalty shootouts.
Wittering Premiair and Uppingham Town are the surprise finalists in the Senior Cup after beating Moulton Harrox and Peterborough North End Sports respectively on penalties.
And Netherton United Reserves reached the final of the Junior Cup after an 8-7 penalty shootout at Deeping Rangers Reserves.
Wittering, who have been promoted into the Premier Division for next season, held Senior Cup favourites Moulton Harrox to a 0-0 draw before winning 4-3 in a shootout. Ash Middleton converted the crucial spot kick after Harriers goalkeeper Paul Greenhalgh had saved Ian Bradbury’s early penalty
Rob Montgomery scored twice for Uppingham in a 2-2 draw at North End Sports before his side won 5-4 on penalties. Kyle Rowell and Joe Grahamn had netted for Sports.
The final is scheduled for Candy Street on Saturday, June 19.
Netherton will play their final against Ramsey on the same date at the same venue. Jame Mead scored for the city side in normal time at Deeping.
Ramsey were more convincing 4-1 semi-final winners at Farcet United.
The A team couldn’t make it a cup final double for Netherton as they went down 2-1 at home to Huntingdon Development in a Minor Cup semi-final. Chris Beeby scored for Netherton.
The second semi-final between Sawtry and Deeping United is scheduled for next Saturday (June 12).
** West Raven will take on Farcet in the final of the Peterborough Sunday Morning League’s Chromasports Cup after a 4-1 win over Dreams in the semi-final. Lewis Archer (2), Jamie Graham and Chris Brown scored the goals.
Farcet beat Catworth on penalties after a 2-2 draw.
** Hampton Royals will play Stamford in the final of the Peterborough & District Youth League Under 15 Cup after two one-sided semi-finals yesterday (June 6).
Donnel Ageyman struck a hat-trick as Hampton saw off Spalding 6-2 while Jacob Poxon also scored three in Stamford’s 7-2 win at Deeping Rangers.
The Under 16 League Cup semi-finals were much tighter affairs with favourites March Athletic requiring a penalty shootout to beat ICA Sports after a 0-0 draw.
Deeping Rangers eased into the final after a 3-2 win over Nene Valley. Krystian Gagyi (2) and Sam Fielding scored for Deeping.
The Under 18 League Cup finals will be played this Sunday. Holbeach and Wisbech St Mary won semi-finals yesterday.
RESULTS
PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE
Senior Cup
Semi-finals: Moulton Harrox 0, Wittering Premiair 0 (Wittering won 4-3 on pens); P’boro NE Sports 2 (Rowell, Graham), Uppingham Town 2 (Montgomery 2). Uppingham won 5-4 on pens
Junior Cup
Semi-finals
Farcet Utd 1 (Dello Russo) 1, Ramsey 4 (Hawkins 2, Roberts, Waters); Deeping Rangers Res 1, Netherton Utd Res 1 (Mead) (Netherton won 8-7 on pens).
Minor Cup
Semi-finals
Netherton Utd A 1 (Beeby), Huntingdon Dev 2 (Saunders, Bond).
PETERBOROUGH YOUTH LEAGUE
Under 15 League Cup
Semi-finals
Deeping Rangers 2 (Brooks Rippon), Stamford 7 (Poxon 3, Boughey 2, Dametka, Howard); Hampton Royals 6 (Agyeman 3, Karavrdra, Rippon-Hart, Hardingham), Spalding 2 (Greenacre, Asyov).
Under 16 League Cup
Semi-finals
ICA Sports 0, March Ath 0 (March won 5-4 on pens); Deeping Rangers 3 (Gagyi 2, Fielding), Nene Valley 2.
Under 18 League Cup
Quarter-finals
Bourne 3 (Bills, Hawkins, Hunt), Holbeach 5 (E. Foster 2, Appleby 2, Miller); Wisbech SM 3, Deeping Utd (Rickards 2) 2
SUNDAY MORNING LEAGUE
Chromasports Cup
Semi-finals
West Raven 4 (Archer 2, Brown, Graham), Dreams 1; Farcet United 2, Catworth 2 (Farcet won on penalties).