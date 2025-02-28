Bourne Town boss Michael Goode (left).

​Bourne Town boss Michael Goode has urged his side not by overawed by one of the biggest games in the club’s history.

​The Wakes are travelling to Surrey to face FA Vase favourites AFC Whyteleafe in a quarter-final tie on Saturday and there couldn’t be a bigger contrast in form between the clubs.

Second-placed Bourne have lost their last four United Counties Premier Division games, while their hosts are on an 11-game winning streak in the Combined Counties Premier Division.

But Goode told the Stamford Mercury: "We've just got to give it a good go. I want everyone to enjoy it, but also to not be overawed by it.

"We've played in front of some really big crowds this season and we've had a record run in the Vase so there's no reason why we can't put some pressure on them and see what they've got.

"We've obviously got a threat from set pieces and we'll just throw everything at it and see what happens.

"They are on absolute fire right now and we're on a little downward spiral, but It's a one-off game and if we can keep it tight and keep our shape for as long as possible then anything can happen.

"You couldn’t have asked for a tougher draw though as they have been described as the best step five team in the country.

"I just want us to enjoy what we're doing on Saturday because that's been hard to do in the last few weeks.

"There was pressure to keep winning and now there's pressure to get a win."

Bourne have recorded the best Vase run in the club’s history despite seven successive away draws in the competition.