Two vastly different Easter tests for Peterborough Sports, while there could be a crunch local derby play-off clash in Spalding

Peterborough Sports joint-boss Michael Gash. Photo Darren Wiles.

Peterborough Sports have two very different tests over the Easter weekend as they attempt to finish in the top half of the National League North table for the first time.

The city side are 12th of 24 teams after a 2-0 defeat at Alfreton last weekend, but still with a three-point gap to Scarborough Athletic, who they host at PIMS Park on the final day of the season (April 26).

Before then Sports entertain relegated Needham Market on Good Friday (3pm kick off) before travelling to current leaders Scunthorpe United on Easter Monday (3pm). The Iron are expecting a huge crowd for their final home fixture of the season.

"We will go to Scuntorpe and try and spoil the party,” Sports joint-boss MIchael Gash said recently. “It should be a great occasion, but we won’t be going there just to make the numbers up. We have made one piece of club history this season with the number of points we have accumulated. Now we want to finish in our highest position.”

James Hill-Seekings in action for Bourne. Photo Dave Mears.

Sports have finished 14th and 15th in their two previous seasons at step two level.

There’s a potential humdinger of a local derby on Easter Monday when Spalding United host Stamford AFC in the Southern Premier Division Central (3pm). Both teams still have a chance of a play-off place with three matches to go. Stamford are much better placed as they sit fifth, the final play-off position, while Spalding have four points to make up.

Both teams are in action first on Saturday when Stamford are at home to Banbury United and Spalding visit AFC Sudbury. They will both be expecting to win which would leave Spalding having to beat Stamford on Monday.

Third-placed Bourne Town, who have already secured a play-off spot, are three points off the top of the United Counties Premier Division North with two games to play. The regular season comes to a conclusion over the Easter weekend with Bourne hosting Hucknall on Saturday (3pm) before travelling to Harrowby on Monday.

Improving Deeping Rangers still need three points to secure their safety in this division. Deeping host Harrowby on Saturday before closing the season at Wisbech Town on Monday. The Fenman also still need three points to be sure of staying up. They are at Melton on Saturday.

March Town still need points to be sure of their play-off place in the United Counties Premier Division South. ‘The Hares’ should be okay as they have strugglers Bugbrooke St Michael and Yaxley to play.

Blackstones have all, but confirmed their play-off spot in Division One. It would take remarkable Easter results including a big goal difference swing for Stones to miss out. Jon Harrison’s side are at leaders Clay Cross on Saturday, with the home side needing a win to clinch top spot, before entertaining lowly Holwell Sports on Monday.

FC Peterborough are two points shy of a play-off place with two games to go in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League. FC Peterborough’s final two regular season matches are at home to Whittlesey Athletic on Saturday and at bottom club Swaffham on Monday. The final game for rivals Diss is at champions Haverhill Rovers.