Two cup final spots booked in eight days by Netherton United and Sania shines with a semi-final hat-trick

​For the second successive weekend Netherton United have reached a cup final.

​The city side followed their Challenge Cup semi-final success with a 3-1 win over Peterborough League Division One rivals Glinton & Northborough in the last four of the Northants Lower Junior Cup.

Mason Clarke, Charlie Pywell and Kyial West scored the goals that earned a final against Rushden FC.

Crowland Town are going to have to play an almighty game of catch-up to win the Premier Division title. A 4-0 win at Deeping United consolidated third spot, but they have six and eight games in hand respectively on top two Uppingham Town and Stanground Cardea Sports and 14 points to make up on both.

Uppingham won 3-1 at Ramsey last weekend when the city side were beating Oakham United 3-0 with goals from Joseph Kelly (2) and Kyle Hibbins.

In Division Two Stamford Bels Reserves picked up their first points of the season at the 20th attempt with a 2-0 win at next-to-bottom Oakham Reserves.

Unbeaten ICA Sports made ground on Division Four leaders Thorpe Wood Rangers with a 7-0 win over Peterborough Lions. Cameron Guest scored five goals with Jamie Baxter and Jamie Malcolmson also on target.

Thorpe Wood were in Northants Area Cup semi-final action and won 7-0 at Corby Rovers.

YOUTH FOOTBALL

​Hot favourites Deeping Rangers Clarets eased into the final of the Under 15 League Cup with a 4-1 win over ICA Sports.

​Deeping have won every game they have played this season and were 4-0 up at half-time in the semi-final, although the city side fought well after the break to claim a consolation goal through Karol Jalovik.

A hat-trick from Sania Prochorovas and a Finn Dalton strike secured the win for Deeping who will play Peterborough Youth League Division One rivals Park Farm or Hampton United in the final. They play their semi-final this Sunday.

Deeping’s Under 16 side lost their League Cup semi-final 3-1 to Wisbech St Mary who will play Crowland in the final after their 4-3 win over Peterborough Rangers. Charlie Howlett and Hayden Henderson shared the Crowland goals.