Town on the ‘Up’ in the Peterborough Premier Division, wonderful Warboys season continues with penalty shootout success, a 4-goal birthday celebration for Louie, Polonia and City maintain perfect records

Action from Polonia's 6-3 win over Stanground Sports (purple). Photo: David Lowndes.

Previous leaders Stilton were busy thrashing St Ives Rangers 10-0 in the Hunts Cup. Kyiall West scored four. Uppingham now have a two-point lead over Stilton and there’s a further five points back to third-placed Holbeach.

Louie Venni also scored four for Netherton United to celebrate his 20th birthday in style. The city side romped to a 7-0 win to gain revenge for an opening day defeat at bottom club Long Sutton Athletic. That remains the only success of the season for Long Sutton.

Struggling Stamford Lions beat Wittering Premiair 3-2.

It’s been quite the season so far for Warboys Town. The side managed by Simon Flanz are nine points clear at the top of Peterborough League Division One and last weekend they claimed a higher-level scalp in the Hunts Cup by taking out Eynesbury United on penalties following a goalless draw.

“We even had five first-team players missing,” a delighted Flanz said. Goalkeeper Riley Larham was the spot-kick hero in a shootout won 5-4 by Warboys.

Peterborough Polonia and Peterborough City maintained perfect winning records in Peterborough Division Two.

Polonia completed a seventh straight win by beating Stanground Sports 6-3, while it’s six out of six for City following a 3-1 win over Stamford Bels Reserves.

Kieran Blanchard, Aaron Robinson and Sam Thompson scored for City, while Tomasz Ramian (2), Jakub Babis, Adrian Ciborowski, Arkadiusz Michalczyk and Karol Narojczyk were on target for Polonia. Finn Pritchard (2) and Sam Sheppard replied for Stanground.

Netherton United Reserves top this section after recording a 10th win in 11 games at Glinton & Northborough. Lewis Archer, Jae Mead and Modou Gaye scored in a 3-0 win.