Spalding United and Stamford are both targeting a place in the first round proper of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday.

The Southern League Premier Central outfits are one match away from the possibility of taking on EFL opposition, but they both face tough final qualifying hurdles against Step 2 clubs.

Spalding are heading to the North East to take on unbeaten Enterprise National League North leaders South Shields, and manager Jimmy Dean is under no illusions as to how tough that is going to be for his side.

"We will try and make a plan to go there and give ourselves a chance," Dean told @SpaldingUnited. "The club couldn't have done any more. They have got us a coach up there and an overnight stay, and we will see who we can get fit and give it a go.

"We are going to give it everything, but we can't get away from the fact they are top of the National League North. They are full-time, the management team know what they are doing and they play great football as well. It is a real challenge, but the stakes are high and we have got good players here.

"If they beat is it will be because they are better than us, it won't be because haven't tried and we will give it everything."

Stamford are also up against it as they to National League North side Macclesfield Town. The Silkmen, who are managed by John Rooney, are currently mid-table but were beaten 1-0 on home soil by Marine last weekend.

The first round FA Cup draw which will involve Peterborough United will take place at approximately 6.30pm live on TNT Sports 1 as well as their YouTube channel, during pre-match coverage of Worthing v Forest Green Rovers. Ball numbers have yet to be revealed. First round ties will take place in the first week of November.

Graham Drury's Stamford will also go into their big game off the back of a loss, having gone down 3-1 at Real Bedford in the Isuzu FA Trophy last weekend.

Real took the lead, only for Fletcher Toll to level for the Daniels before the break.

But fellow Southern League Premier Central side Bedford proved too strong in the second half as they eased to victory.

Spalding eased into the first round proper of the FA Trophy on Saturday, seeing off hosts Rushall Olympic 2-0 with Manichi Sani netting both goals.

That win has earned the Tulips a home tie against Step 4 side Corby Town, who are flying high in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division, with that match due to be played on Saturday, October 25.

In the Midlands Division, Bourne are next-to-bottom despite a fine 1-0 home win over Basford United on Tuesday night. Zac Allen claim the only goal seven minutes from time.

It’s very close at the bottom as just three points separate 23rd-placed Bourne from 13th-placed Mickleover Sports. On Saturday Bourne have a tough test at Rugby Borough who are third.

Top local non-league side Peterborough Sports are without a National League North fixture as scheduled opponents Darlington have an FA Cup tie. Sports lifted themselves off the bottom of the table last weekend with an impressive 2-1 home win over Kidderminster Harriers at PIMS Park.

Sports will now travel to Darlington on Tuesday, November 18. The city side will travel to bottom club Southport on on Tuesday, October 28. That match was originally abandoned last month with Southport leading 2-1 midway through the second-half.

NON LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Rugby Borough v Bourne Town.

United Counties Premier Division North: Ashby Ivanhoe v Wisbech Town; Deeping Rangers v Kimberley Miners Welfare.

United Counties Premier Division South: Hinckley AFC v March Town; Yaxley v Sileby Rangers.

Lincs Senior Trophy: Blackstones v Brigg Town.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Dussindale & Hellesdon v FC Parson Drove; Haverhill Borough v FC Peterborough; Holbeach United v Holland FC; Whittlesey Athletic v Wivenhoe Town.