Tough start to the 2025-26 season for Peterborough Sports as 8 trialists feature in friendly win at Deeping Rangers

Mark Jones (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports at Deeping Rangers. Photo Darren Wiles.

Peterborough Sports have been handed one of the toughest possible starts to the National League North season.

The city side will make the long haul Chester on opening day on Saturday, August 9. Chester, one of five former Football League clubs in the division, finished fourth last season, eight places and 24 places ahead of Sports.

Sports then host newly-promoted Merthyr on August 16, the first game of the season at PIMS Park. There’s plenty of travelling for Sports in the first two months of the season when they will cover approximately 1,632 miles for their first five away games, an average of a 326 mile round trip.

Sports travel to neighbours King’s Lynn Town on Boxing Day and finish the regular season on April 25 at home to Hereford United, another former Football League club.

Action from Deeping Rangers 0, Peterborough Sports 3. Photo Darren Wiles

Sports fixtures…

August: 9 Chester (a), 16 MERTHYR (H), 19 LEAMINGTON (H), 23 Scarborough (a), 25 WORKSOP (H), 30 Marine (a).

September: 2 Telford (a), 6 FYLDE (H), 20 Southport (a).

October: 4 KIDDERMINSTER (H), 11 Darlington (a), 18 ALFRETON (H), 21 BUXTON (H), Curzon Ashton (a)

November: 1 CHORLEY (H), 4 Macclesfield (a), 8 Spennymoor (a), 22 RADCLIFFE (H), 25 BEDFORD (H), 29 South Shields (a).

December: 6 Hereford (a), 20 SCARBOROUGH (H), 26 King’s Lynn (a), 30 OXFORD CITY (H).

January: 3 MARINE (H), 10 Fylde (a), 17 Merthyr (a), 24 CHESTER (H), 27 MACCLESFIELD (H), 31 Chorley (a).

February: 7 CURZON ASHTON (H), 10 Buxton (a), 14 SPENNYMOOR (H), 21 Radcliffe (a), 24 Bedford (a), 28 SOUTH SHIELDS (H).

March: 7 SOUTHPORT (H), 10 Kidderminster (a), 14 Alfreton (a), 21 DARLINGTON (H), 28 Leamington (a).

April: 3 KING’S LYNN (H), 6 Oxford City (a), 11 TELFORD (H), 18 Worksop (a), 25 HEREFORD (H).

Sports opened their pre-season programme with a 3-0 win at lower level Deeping Rangers on Tuesday.

Sam Straughan-Brown and an own goal made it 2-0 at half-time with former Peterborough United full-back Aaron Powell completing the scoring after the break from the penalty spot. Sports fielded eight trialists in the game.

Sports host Grant McCann’s Doncaster Rovers on Saturday (3pm) and then entertain Posh on Tuesday, July 15 (7.45pm).