Tough FA Trophy ties for Peterborough Sports, Yaxley, Spalding United and Wisbech Town
Peterborough Sports will travel to fellow Southern League Premier Division club Hednesford Town in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 1:34 pm
Sports currently top the table, while Hednesford are fifth.
And there’s also Southern League Premier Division Central opposition for Yaxley (away to Lowestoft), Spalding (home to Tamworth) and Wisbech (home to Biggleswade).
Lowestoft play Sports in a league match at the Bee Arena tomorrow (October 12, 7.45pm).
The ties will be played on Saturday, October 30.