Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough Sports have been draw away to Enfield Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Enfield play at the same level of Sports. They have lost five of their six National League South games so far this season. Sports are currently 18th in National League North.

There’s also a tough draw for Spalding United who will host National League North side Alfreton Town if they can win at Matlock Town in a Tuesday night replay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teams drew 0-0 at the Sir Halley Stewart Field on Saturday in Jimmy Dean’s first match as Spalding manager. Dean is a former manager of Peterborough Sports.