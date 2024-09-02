Tough FA Cup draws for Peterborough Sports and Spalding United
Peterborough Sports have been draw away to Enfield Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.
Enfield play at the same level of Sports. They have lost five of their six National League South games so far this season. Sports are currently 18th in National League North.
There’s also a tough draw for Spalding United who will host National League North side Alfreton Town if they can win at Matlock Town in a Tuesday night replay.
The teams drew 0-0 at the Sir Halley Stewart Field on Saturday in Jimmy Dean’s first match as Spalding manager. Dean is a former manager of Peterborough Sports.
