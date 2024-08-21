Top grassroots football award for the Peterborough & District League plus winning start for Whittlesey Athletic Ladies

Grassroots football awards.

​The Peterborough & District Football League is celebrating a national award.

​The competition was named ‘Grassroots League of the Year’ at the England Football Grassroots Football Awards at Wembley Stadium.

League representative Alan Pulain said: Alan said: “This isn’t just a recognition for the League, but for all of the clubs, players and staff involved in it.

"We’re a real family and it’s great to be celebrated. Volunteering is so important as we need to recognise the value in sustaining club football and contributing to successful leagues like ours.”

The awards were handed out by footballing legends from across the women’s and men’s game including Rachel Yankey, Faye White, Sol Campbell, Emile Heskey and Martin Keown before the recent Community Shield Final between Manchester City and Manchester United.

It’s estimated 867,000 people across the country give up their time to carry out volunteer work in local football leagues.

WOMENS FOOTBALL

Newly-promoted Whittlesey Ladies won their first Eastern Region Division One fixture of the season, 2-1 at Wootton Blue Cross.

Player-of-the-match Molly Cunningham and Jenna Nairn scored the goals for Whittlesey who host King’s Lynn Town at the Danzen Logistics Stadium on Sunday (2pm).