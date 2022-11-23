Top dogs on fire ahead of huge game, Peteborough RTC claim a cup shock

Peterborough Regional Talent Centre U18s team before an excellent League Cup win over Holbeach, back row left to right, Tyrell Cambridge, Marcos Da Silva, Kristians Eizenbarts, Jamie White, Colbey Ring, James-Dean Wisby, Nfamara Njie, Harley Tether and Anthony High, front, Joshua Houchen, Owen Hill, Isaac Resende, William Robinson, Daniel Ward, Robbie Magan, Umair Khan and Blaze Snell. Photo: David Lowndes,

Both clubs flexed their muscles last weekend as they maintained perfecrt playing records with easy wins.

Werrington’s sixth straight success came at the expense of Stamford who were despatched 8-2 thanks to a hat-trick from Ethan Tandi and further goals from Edward Nottle (2), Joshua Akintomide (2) and Billy Foulger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Netherton stayed on level terms after bashing third-placed One Touch 6-1 with Adulai Balde scoring four. Talha Sohail and Charlie Mason were also on target.

Peterborough RTC U18s score their first goal against Holbeach. Photo: David Lowndes.

In Division Three LIam Knighton took his goals tally for the season to a staggering 33 in nine apperarances with four more in a 5-2 win for leaders Stamford AFC over Boston.

In the Under 16 League Cup there were 10-goal wins for Crowland and Netherton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harleigh Camfield and Charlie Morgan bagged hat-tricks in Crowland’s 10-0 romp at Terrington, while eight different players found their way onto Netherton’s scoresheet with Klyden Lleshi and Quentin Seema each scoring twice in a 10-1 rout of Moulton Chapel.

Peterborough Athletic were in Division Three action and maintained a perfect start with a 4-2 win over Park Farm Pumas. Ewan Duke scored two of the goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also League Cup day in the Under 18 League and Division Two outfit Peterborough RTC claimed a shock result by downing unbeaten Division One leaders Holbeach Yellow.

It finished 5-2 to the city side with Marcos Da Silva (2), Colbey Ring, Owen Hill and Joshua Houchen the men on the mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glinton & Northborough Amber collected their first win of the season in some style in the only Division One game to take place. They saw off Whittlesey 6-1 with Liam Bedford scoring four.

Glinton & Northborough Navy were also successful in Division Two. Ben Wadsley hit a hat-trick and Ethan Ketteringham struck twice as FC Peterborough were beaten 7-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad