Three teams promoted into the Peterborough Premier Division
Oundle Town, Stamford Bels and Wittering Premiair have been promoted to the Peterborough League Premier Division from Division One for the 2021-22 season.
They will replace Peterborough North End Sports and Parson’s Drove who have moved up into step six football and Cardea who requested a demotion.
The League have issued a provisional constitution for next season which involves 92 teams in five divisions. There are 16 teams in each of the top four divisions, with 14 in Division Four and 14 in Division Five.
Division Five has seven new teams, namely Deeping Rangers Development, Deeping United A, Ketton Reserves (N), Leverington A, Peterborough Rangers, Pinchbeck A and Sawtry Reserves.
The provisional 2021-22 constitution is: Premier Divison - Crowland Town, Eye United, Holbeach Res, ICA Sports, Ketton, Leverington, Long Sutton Ath, Moulton Harrox, Netherton Utd, Oakham Utd, Oundle Town (P), Stamford Bels (P), Stamford Lions, Stilton Utd, Uppingham Town, Wittering Premiar (P).
Division One - Cardea FC (R), Crowland Reserves, Deeping Rangers Reserves (P), Eunice Huntingdon, FC Peterborough, Moulton Harrox Reserves, Peterborough NECI, Peterborough Northern Star Reserves, Pinchbeck Reserves, Ramsey (P), Rippingale & Folkingham, Thorpe Wood Rangers, Tydd, Warboys, Whittlesey Reserves, Wisbech Reserves (P).
Division Two - Farcet Utd, FC Hampton, Glinton & Northborough, Holbeach Sports, King’s Cliffe (R), Long Sutton Res, Netherton Res, Oakham Res, Orton Rangers, Parkside, Peterborough City (P), Polonia, Stamford Bels Res, Stanground Sports (P), Stilton Res (P), Wittering Premiair Res.
Division Three - Cardea Reserves, Casterton, Deeping United (P), Dreams, Hampton Reserves, FC Peterborough Reserves, Huntingdon Rovers, Kings Cliffe Reserves, Leverington Reserves, Park Farm Pumas (P), Sawtry (P), Stamford Lions Reserves, Thurlby Tigers (P), Tydd Reserves, Weldon United, Wittering Premiair ‘A.’
Division Four - Deeping Utd Res (P), Huntingdon Dev, Langtoft Utd (P), Long Sutton A, Netherton A, Orton Rangers Reserves, Oundle Town Reserves (P), Parkside Res, Rippingale & Folkingham Res (P), Sutton Bridge Utd (P), Thorpe Wood Rangers (P), Uppingham Res, Warboys Res, Whittlesey A.
Division Five - Deeping Rangers Dev (N), Deeping Utd A (N), Dreams Res, Hampton A, Holbeach Bank, Ketton Res (N), Leverington A (N), Park Farm Res, NECI Res, Peterborough Rangers (N), Pinchbeck A (N), Ramsey Res, Sawtry Res (N), Weldon Res.
Key: P=Promoted, R=Requested demotion and N=New Team.