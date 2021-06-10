Thorpe Wood Rangers rule in Cambridge

The title-winning Thorpe Wood Rangers Under 13 squad.

The city side were up against teams from the Cambridge Royston and Haverhill area and clinched the title with two matches to spare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They’ve won 11 drawn one and lost one of their 13 games scoring 65 goals and conceding just 20, to the delight of coaching team Gary Mason, Paul Sands and Rob Bell.

The players all compete in the Peterborough Junior Alliance for various teams on a Sunday.