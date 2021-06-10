Thorpe Wood Rangers rule in Cambridge

Thorpe Wood Rangers are champions of the Cambridge & District Colts League Under 13 League.

By Alan Swann
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 3:00 pm
The title-winning Thorpe Wood Rangers Under 13 squad.

The city side were up against teams from the Cambridge Royston and Haverhill area and clinched the title with two matches to spare.

They’ve won 11 drawn one and lost one of their 13 games scoring 65 goals and conceding just 20, to the delight of coaching team Gary Mason, Paul Sands and Rob Bell.

The players all compete in the Peterborough Junior Alliance for various teams on a Sunday.

The title-winning squad was: Harry French, Kyle Sands, Owen Hall, Ashton Addinall, Samuel Ellison, Oskar Golec, Ewan Davie, Oakley Jack Williams, Charlie Mason, Xiao Norris, Thomas Pearson, Rhys Thomas, Jayden Bakermault, Jack Saggers , Connor Harvey, Rayyan Asif, Teddy Bell, Joshua Akintomide.

