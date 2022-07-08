Thorney are back in the big city league

Action from a Thorney (orange) match in 2019.

The villagers were a Premier Division side in 2020 when they pulled out of the competition citing a lack of players and problems with playing home games in Peterborough. They hope to be playing in Thorney this season.

And they return as one of eight new clubs in Division Four for the 2022-23 season. The others are AFC Malborne, Bourne Town A, Netherton United B, Parkside Athletic, Stamford Lions Reserves, Whaplode Drove Reserves and YDP FC. There is no Division Five this season.

Other new teams Whaplode Drove and FC Parson Drove Reserves have been placed into Division Two, while Peterborough North End have been placed in the Premier Division by the FA after requesting a demotion from the Thurlow Nunn League.

Champions Uppingham Town will defend their Premier Division title against 16 other teams including newly-promoted Deeping Rangers Reserves, FC Peterborough, Ramsey Town, Tydd and Warboys Town.

Long Sutton Athletic and Stamford Lions were relegated to Division One after requesting demotions. Cardea and Crowland Town Reserves were demoted to Division Two by choice.

Ketton have merged with Casterton to form a Division Three side.

CURRENT PDFL CONSTITUTION

Premier Division (17): Crowland Town, Deeping Rangers Reserves, FC Peterborough, Holbeach United Reserves, Leverington Sports ,

Moulton Harrox, Netherton United, Oakham United, Oundle Town, Peterborough North End, Ramsey Town FC, Stamford Belvedere,

Stilton United, Tydd, Uppingham Town, Warboys Town, Wittering Premiair.

Division One (16): Eunice Huntingdon, Farcet United, Holbeach United Sports, Long Sutton Athletic, Moulton Harrox Reserves, Netherton United Reserves

Peterborough City, Peterborough Polonia, Pinchbeck United Reserves, Sawtry, Stamford Lions, Stanground Sports, Stilton United Reserves, Whittlesey Athletic Reserves, Wisbech Town Reserves, Wittering Premiair Reserves.

Division Two (16): Cardea FC, Crowland Town Reserves, Deeping United, Dreams, FC Hampton, Parson Drove Reserves, FC Peterborough Reserves, Glinton & Northborough, Kings Cliffe United, Leverington Sports Reserves, Oakham United Reserves, Park Farm Pumas, Stamford Belvedere Reserves, Tydd Reserves, Whaplode Drove, Wittering Premiair ‘A.’

Division Three (15): Deeping Rangers Development, Deeping United Reserves, FC Hampton Reserves, Ketton & Casterton, Long Sutton Athletic Reserves, Netherton United ‘A’, Oundle Town Reserves, Park Farm Pumas Reserves, Peterborough Rangers, Rippingale & Folkingham, Sutton Bridge United, Thorpe Wood Rangers, Uppingham Town Reserves, Warboys Town Reserves, Whittlesey Athletic 'A.'