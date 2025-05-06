There were 2,017 yellow cards and 70 red cards dished out around League One this season.There were 2,017 yellow cards and 70 red cards dished out around League One this season.
This was the dirtiest team in League One this season - and where Peterborough United, Chartlon Athletic, Wycombe Wanderers, Huddersfield Town and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 6th May 2025, 10:48 BST
Peterborough United and Burton Albion saw the most red cards with six dismissals, whie just two sides didn’t see red across their 46 games.

So who are the best and worst disciplined sides in the league? Here we have the answers in this League One fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

Y: 64 DB: 0 R: 0

1. Rotherham United - 64pts

Y: 64 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 66 DB: 1 R: 1

2. Blackpool - 74pts

Y: 66 DB: 1 R: 1 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 76 DB: 0 R: 0

3. Wrexham - 76pts

Y: 76 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 75 DB: 1 R: 0

4. Birmingham City - 78pts

Y: 75 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

