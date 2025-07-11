Luton Town defender Mark McGuinness is rated as League One's most valuable player.placeholder image
Luton Town defender Mark McGuinness is rated as League One's most valuable player.

This League One dream team has a suggested value of £39.13m - featuring players from Luton Town, Cardiff City and Bolton Wanderers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 11th Jul 2025, 07:00 BST
Clubs around League One are busy revamping their squads ready for the rigours of another season ahead.

There’s some big names in League One right now with the top clubs investing well in what they hope will be the quality to get them out of division.

But who are the most valuable players around the league?

Here the transfermarkt.co.uk website has been taking a look and has come up with this starting XI, based on 4-2-3-1 formation.

Take a look and tell us what you think about this team and how good or bad it would be in reality.

Position: Keeper Value: £1.03m

1. Sam Tickle (Wigan Athletic)

Position: Keeper Value: £1.03m Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Position: Right-Back Value: £2.59m

2. Reuell Walters (Luton Town)

Position: Right-Back Value: £2.59m Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Position: Centre-Back Value: £6.03m

3. Mark McGuinness (Luton Town)

Position: Centre-Back Value: £6.03m Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Position: Centre-Back Value: £4.74m

4. Teden Mengi (Luton Town)

Position: Centre-Back Value: £4.74m Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:League OneLuton TownCardiff City
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice