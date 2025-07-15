It’s not an easy thing to predict, if it was that easy we’d all be millionaires and the bookies would long since have gone out of business.

On paper it’s probably fair to say Burton are going to have another season of struggles ahead as they look to beat the odds and survive once again.

At the other end of the table there is unlikely to be such a dominant force as Birmingham City were last year, but we can expect Luton, Huddersfield and Cardiff will have strong seasons.

But how the likes of Bradford, Doncaster and AFC Wimbledon will do is harder to say and they could flourish with the momentum of last season’s promotion behind them, while Wycombe and Leyton Orient will find it tough to repeat last season’s play-off finish.

So who is going to finish where. Here the EFL analysis website has joined those making predictions on how the final League One table will look.

