Third Premier Division title in four seasons for Uppingham Town, plus women and girls football round-up

Action from Bourne Reserves (in possession) and Leverington Reserves. Photo Dave Mears.

Uppingham Town have clinched their third Peterborough League Premier Division title in four seasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They pipped sole rivals Crowland Town 4-3 in a cracking contest in front of a bumper crowd at Tod’s Piece with goals from Martin Turricki (2), Harley Pridmore and Sam Blackwell. Harry Tidswell (2) and Jordan Kirchin scored for Crowland, while Harry Grigas contributed three assists for a team whose packed end-of-season schedule caught up with them.

Warboys Town, who face Crowland in the Senior Cup Final next month, are now well-placed to grab second place after goals from Jake Thornton (2), Will Terry and George Terry in a 4-2 win over FC Peterborough Reserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough Rangers have moved closer to promotion to the Premier Division after back-to-back 5-0 wins over Warboys Reserves and Long Sutton Athletic. Stachys Scott scored twice against Warboys and also netted against Long Sutton. Young Cam Rankin also scored in both games.

Action from Bourne Reserves (in possession) and Leverington Reserves. Photo Dave Mears.

Bourne Town Reserves moved to within a point of joining Division Two champions Netherton United in Division One next season after a 5-1 win over Leverington Reserves. Arron Pike hit a hat-trick. Youth Dream Project are guaranteed third place after a final match 6-3 win over Tydd. Bourne can clinch promotion on Tuesday when hosting Stamford Lions.

Unbeaten Wittering are a point away from the Division Three title, and have three games to get it, after demolishing one of their closest rivals South Lincs Swifts 6-1. Spencer Haskins bagged a hat-trick in this game. Wittering are at third placed Stanground Cardea Sports Reserves on Tuesday.

Unbeaten Division Four side ICA Sports came from 2-1 down at half-time to beat Ketton Sports Blue 5-2. Cam Guest claimed a second-half hat-trick. ICA are set to finish second behind city rivals Thorpe Wood Rangers who are also unbeaten and whose scheduled opponents pulled out at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampton United A are third after Joshua Forman struck twice in a 6-1 win at Stamford Lions Reserves.

**A 92nd minute strike from Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot enabled Stanground Cardea Sports to complete a Sunday morning treble by lifting the Hunts Sunday Cup. The club had already banked a League and Cup double before beating Orton Wanderers 2-1 in the County Cup Final. Jamie Cogings also scored for the winners with Charlie Pywell replying for Orton. Stanground had beaten the same opponents 14-1 in a league game a few days earlier!

**Stamford AFC produced a splendid performance to hold Under 15 Division Two leaders Whittlesey to a 3-3 draw. Elliot Feetham scored twice and Harry Holdsworth was also on target.

WOMEN/GIRLS

Netherton United will finish second in their first season as a Lincs South Division Club if they win their final game at Boston Town on Sunday. The city side thumped bottom club Lincoln Griffins 9-0 last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stamford AFC finished their East Midlands Premier Division programme with a 7-2 win over Nottingham Trent University. Emma Pollard scored four to make it 20 for the season, the most in the division.

Deeping Rangers are six points clear at the top of Cambs Division Two after Harriet Coles, Jemma Hill and Ali Stokoe all scored twice in a 7-2 win at Willingham. Cardea Reserves maintained top spot in Division Three with a 4-0 win at Burwell thanks to goals from Helen Buckingham, Georgia Newman, Teagan Pulman and Laura Rudd.

Girls United are a point off top spot in the Under 18 League after a 4-0 win in Saffron Walden. Player-of-the-match Kaya Penaluna scored twice with Libby Scott and Dionne Bayford also on target.

There were three wins out of three for the Cambs League teams of ICA Sports. The Under 13s clinched a third-place finish with a 3-0 win at Priory Parkside with goals from Evie Hillson, Emily Craig and Ruby Muscroft. It was a first goal of the season for Muscroft who usually plays on goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A long-distance strike from Annie Clough secured a 2-1 victory for the Under 14 Juventus side against Kennett. Orla Collingwood also scored and the Under 14 Inter team won 1-0 at Willingham courtesy of a Lacey Croote goal to move up to third.