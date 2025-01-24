There have been 1,198 yellow cards and 33 red cards so far this season in League One.There have been 1,198 yellow cards and 33 red cards so far this season in League One.
There have been 1,198 yellow cards and 33 red cards so far this season in League One.

These are the dirtiest sides in League One this season - and here's where Peterborough United, Reading, Blackpool, Wigan Athletic and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Jan 2025, 07:00 GMT
There have been 33 red cards and 1,198 bookings dished out around League One so far this season.

Five teams jointly lead the way with three red cards, while six sides are yet to receive a red this campaign.

So who are the best and worst disciplined sides in the league? Here we have the answers in this League One fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts as one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

Y: 41 DB: 0 R: 0

1. Rotherham United - 41pts

Y: 41 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Y: 39 DB: 1 R: 0

2. Wycombe Wanderers - 42pts

Y: 39 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Y: 43 DB: 0 R: 0

3. Blackpool - 43pts

Y: 43 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Y: 41 DB: 1 R: 0

4. Birmingham City - 44pts

Y: 41 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ReadingLeague OneBlackpoolWigan Athletic
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice