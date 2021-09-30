There will be no ‘big-time Charlies’ on show for Peterborough Sports in the FA Cup, Stamford also close to the first round proper, all the local non-league fixtures

Josh McCammon (right) and Dion Sembie-Ferris both scored for Peterborough Sports at Nuneaton on Tuesday.

And he has made it clear he doesn’t want a repeat of the ‘big-time Charlies’ attitude he felt soured the performance in the previous round against Great Wakering Rovers.

Sports overcame a scare in that game before winning it 5-3, and Dean is warning a repeat performance against an in-form Dunstable could result in the end of the club’s FA Cup dream.

A win on Saturday will see the club progress to the fourth qualifying round for the first time in their history, and to within 90 minutes of the first round proper.

So it is a game with a lot riding on it, and Dean said: “It is a huge game for us. We have only ever reached the third qualifying round before and we have managed that again, but we now want to go further.

“AFC Dunstable are a league below us, but they are absolutely flying in that league and are a good side. We have come up from that division so we know how hard it is.

“In the last round I was disappointed as it was the first time since I have been in charge that I thought we had a bit of a ‘big-time Charlie’ attitude about us.

“The players are never normally like that, but I think they thought it would be easy, and that won’t be happening again.

“I will make sure that the players know what is expected of them. In every other game this season their attitude and work-rate has been excellent, and that is what I expect to see on Saturday.”

Sports go into the game sitting four points clear at the top of the Southern League Premier Central following an impressive 4-1 win at Nuneaton Borough on Tuesday night.

On target for Dean’s men were Josh McCammon, Michael Gash, Dion Sembie-Ferris and Mark Jones.

“I was really pleased with the performance,” said Dean. “Nuneaton are a good side and in a false position, so I was delighted with the win.”

That win came hot on the heels of a 1-0 win at Redditch United last weekend when Jordan Nicholson grabbed the only goal.

Stamford AFC are also taking on lower level opposition in the FA Cup on Saturday as they host Norwich United at the Zeeco Stadium (3pm).

Saturday fixtures

FA Cup

Third qualifying round: AFC Dunstabale v Peterborough Sports, Stamford AFC v Norwich United.

Northern Premier LEAGUE

Midlands Division: Chasetown v Yaxley, Halesowen v Wisbech, Shepshed Dynamo v Spalding.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers v Newark, Holbeach v Heather St John, Pinchbeck v Melton.

Premier Division South: Cogenhoe v Peterborough Northern Star.

Division One: Blackstones v Gedling MW, Graham St Prims v Bourne.

Thurlow Nunn LEAGUE

Premier Division: March v Walsham le Willows.