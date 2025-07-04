There could be a big early-season derby in the FA Cup...all the local ties are here

The FA Cup trophy (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images).

Local rivals Deeping Rangers and Bourne Town could meet in an early-season FA Cup tie.

They have been drawn against each other in a preliminary round tie on August 16, but only if they both win extra preliminary round ties a fortnight earlier.

Deeping have a tough opening tie at home to higher level Wellingborough Town, while Bourne, newly promoted to step four football for the first time in the club’s history, must travel to United Counties Premier Division side Harrowby United.

All the local FA Cup and FA Vase draws are here...

FA CUP

Extra preliminary round

(August 2)

Blackstones v AFC Mansfield

Deeping Rangers v Wellingborough Town.

Harrowby United v Bourne Town

Haverhill Rovers v Wisbech Town

Hucknall Town v Yaxley

March Town v Soham Town Rangers

Preliminary round

(August 16)

Basford United v Hucknall Town or Yaxley

Blackstones or AFC Mansfield v AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Grimsby Borough.

Deeping Rangers or Wellingborough Town v Harrowby United or Bourne Town.

March Town or Soham v Ipswich Wanderers or Lakenheath.

Stowmarket or Ely City v Haverhill Rovers or Wisbech Town.

FA VASE

(First round qualifying, August 23)

Framlingham Town v Yaxley

Holbeach United v Kirby Muxloe

Mulbarton Wanderers v FC Peterborough

South Normanton Athletic v Blackstones

Wisbech Town v Woodbridge Town