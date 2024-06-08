The Stamford AFC legend who spent his honeymoon winning a World Cup with England

By Alan Swann
Published 8th Jun 2024, 23:44 BST
Jon Challinor (right) with Stamford AFC manager Graham Drury. Photo Rob O'Brien.Jon Challinor (right) with Stamford AFC manager Graham Drury. Photo Rob O'Brien.
Jon Challinor (right) with Stamford AFC manager Graham Drury. Photo Rob O'Brien.
Stamford AFC legend Jon Challinor is a World Cup winner with England.

Challinor was part of an England team that retained their World Champion status after a 10-day tournament for over 40s in Thailand.

England beat New Zealand 1-0 in the final after beating Iran by the same score in their semi-final.

England beat the host nation 2-1 in the quarter-final after a 3-0 victory over Vietnam.

They had opened the tournament with a 0-0 draw against Australia.

Star of the show for England was Stephen Jones, a striker with 30 caps for Northern Ireland to his name. He scored a hat-trick against Vietnam, two goals against Thailand and the winning goal in the semi-final and final.

Challinor (43) got married two days before flying out to Thailand as part of a 25-strong England squad. He had previously won international caps for England C, the national team for non-league players.

