Jon Challinor (right) with Stamford AFC manager Graham Drury. Photo Rob O'Brien.

Stamford AFC legend Jon Challinor is a World Cup winner with England.

Challinor was part of an England team that retained their World Champion status after a 10-day tournament for over 40s in Thailand.

England beat New Zealand 1-0 in the final after beating Iran by the same score in their semi-final.

England beat the host nation 2-1 in the quarter-final after a 3-0 victory over Vietnam.

They had opened the tournament with a 0-0 draw against Australia.

Star of the show for England was Stephen Jones, a striker with 30 caps for Northern Ireland to his name. He scored a hat-trick against Vietnam, two goals against Thailand and the winning goal in the semi-final and final.