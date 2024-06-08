The Stamford AFC legend who spent his honeymoon winning a World Cup with England
Challinor was part of an England team that retained their World Champion status after a 10-day tournament for over 40s in Thailand.
England beat New Zealand 1-0 in the final after beating Iran by the same score in their semi-final.
England beat the host nation 2-1 in the quarter-final after a 3-0 victory over Vietnam.
They had opened the tournament with a 0-0 draw against Australia.
Star of the show for England was Stephen Jones, a striker with 30 caps for Northern Ireland to his name. He scored a hat-trick against Vietnam, two goals against Thailand and the winning goal in the semi-final and final.
Challinor (43) got married two days before flying out to Thailand as part of a 25-strong England squad. He had previously won international caps for England C, the national team for non-league players.
