The ‘Road to Wembley’ continues for local clubs

The FA Cup.

Wisbech Town and Yaxley have home games against Whitton and Mildenhall respectively.

Both will be expected to progress against lower level Thurlow Nunn Premier Division sides.

Spalding United also face Thurlow Nunn Premier Division opposition, but they must travel to Brantham Athletic who have made a decent start to their league season.

Stamford AFC make the short trip to Lincoln United to tackle a fellow Northern League side, while Deeping Rangers have a long trek to Scunthorpe to take on Winterton Rangers.

Peterborough Sports enter the FA Cup at a later stage.

Clubs are currently five wins away from a place in the first round draw alongside Football League clubs from League One and League Two.