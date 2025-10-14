The Price was right for ICA Sports, who won four cup ties, and for Girls United who have a perfect league record

ICA Sports Under 14 girls before their weekend cup win.

ICA Sports girls teams played in four cup ties on Saturday...and won them all.

The Under 12s were in Cambs League Cup action and beat Histon Hornets 3-0 on penalties after a 0-0 draw. Goalkeeper Caydence McCracken had an outstanding game by following her clean sheet with three penalty saves in the shootout.

The Under 14s were rather more convincing winners in their Cambs League Cup tie at South Lincs Swifts as two goals apiece from Kitty Connery, Alexa Stevens and Annalise Horton secured a 6-1 win.

It was Hunts Cup action for ICA Juventus Under 15s and they overcame a sluggish start to overpower St Ives Rangers 7-1. Nell Atkins led the scoring with four goals, while Emily Bale, Orla Collingwood, and Tallulah Chenery were also on target.

And the Under 16s won their Hunts Cup tie at Huntingdon Town, 2-0 with goals from Jessica Price and Isabella Young. It was a first win of the season for this ICA team.

Girls United have won their opening two Cambs Under 18 Girls League matches, 5-2 against Chesterton Eagles and 6-1 against Thornely Pinks. Dionne Bayford (2), Jessica Price (2) and Alanis Smith scored against Chesterton with Freya Hewitt (3), Edie Wilkinson, Price and Bayford scoring against Thorney.

Price is dual registered for ICA Sports and Girls United.

Laura Rudd claimed a hat-trick for Stanground Cardea Sports in a 6-2 Cambs Womens League Cup tie win at Linton Granta. The other goals were scored by Georgia Newman (2) and Amelia McCourt.

The city side’s senior team were also in knockout action and won 3-2 on penalties at Thrapston in an East Midlands League Cup tie after a 3-3 draw. Georgie Elsom and Anna Langa were among the Stanground scorers.

Netherton United lost 1-0 at Northampton Town’s Development side and Stamford AFC went down 3-0 at Mansfield Town in the same competition.