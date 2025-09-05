Steven Fletcher is still looking for a new club following his release from Wrexham.placeholder image
Steven Fletcher is still looking for a new club following his release from Wrexham.

The players Peterborough United, Port Vale, AFC Wimbledon, Lincoln City and the rest of League One could still sign as transfer window slams shut

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Sep 2025, 07:00 BST
The transfer window has shut for another summer with clubs having got their squads together ready for the tough season ahead.

But sometimes tweaks are needed with injuries to key players, a poor run of form or a bargain who becomes available and needs snapping up.

And there are still plenty out free agents out there who could do a job for a League One club looking for a boost. offering both quality and experience – and in some cases, Premier League experience.

Here are just some players who are still looking for a club. (Information supplied by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and correct as of Sept 2).

Let us know if you would like to see any of these players at Posh and join the debate on our social media channels.

Get the latest Posh news, here.

Position: Defender Last club: Luton Town

1. Dan Potts

Position: Defender Last club: Luton Town Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Position: Defender Last club: Derby County

2. Erik Pieters

Position: Defender Last club: Derby County Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Position: Forward Last club: Wrexham

3. Steven Fletcher

Position: Forward Last club: Wrexham Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Position: Defender Last club: Watford

4. Angelo Ogbonna

Position: Defender Last club: Watford Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Port ValeLincoln CityLeague OnePremier League
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice