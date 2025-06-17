Four teams are clear favourites in the League One title race.placeholder image
Four teams are clear favourites in the League One title race.

The latest odds on Peterborough United, Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Luton Town winning League One as fixtures reveal opening day showdowns

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 17th Jun 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 07:48 BST
Posh didn’t have it their way last season as a squad rebuild ended in an 18th place finish.

But a new season brings new promise and expectation that Posh can get themselves in the mix for a top six finish – or maybe even do better and upset the odds by lifting the league title.

It’s going to be tough in a League One full of big-hitters who will all fancy their chances.

But Posh, who are 4/1 for a top six spot and 8/1 for promotion, have been there before and know how to upset the odds.

Here are the latest title odds, currently being offered by William Hill.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on who will take the title. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news each day on our website, here.

4/1

1. Luton Town

4/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
7/1

2. Plymouth Argyle

7/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
7/1

3. Cardiff City

7/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
8/1

4. Huddersfield Town

8/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Huddersfield TownLuton TownCardiff CityLeague One
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice