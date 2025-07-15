Peterborough United are hoping for a better season after struggling last year.placeholder image
Peterborough United are hoping for a better season after struggling last year.

The latest League One relegation odds as Peterborough United, Leyton Orient, Bradford City, AFC Wimbledon and Northampton Town shorten in the market

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 15th Jul 2025, 07:00 BST
Posh were left nervously looking over their shoulders last season before confirming their survival in the closing weeks.

But they will be expecting a better season this time around after a summer of new recruits.

Newly-promoted AFC Wimbledon are predictably being tipped to struggle as are Northampton, Port Vale, Burton, Lincoln, Exeter and Stevenage.

But which four sides will go down this season? Here we take a look at the bookies fancied candidates with these newly published odds from Paddy Power.

Join the debate and give us your predictions via our social media channels. (Gallery runs from least likely to most likely teams to get relegated).

Get all the latest Posh news each day on our website, here.

33/1

1. Luton Town

33/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
22/1

2. Cardiff City

22/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
20/1

3. Huddersfield Town

20/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
18/1

4. Plymouth Argyle

18/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneLeyton OrientBradford CityNorthampton TownPort Vale
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice