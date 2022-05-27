Netherton United Women celebrate an outstanding 2021-22 season. Photo: Graham Arnold Photography.

Netherton United Phoenix will be known as Yaxley Phoenix in the 2022-23 season and they will be playing at a higher level after winning promotion from Cambs Division One to the Division One North of the East Anglian Premier League.

As Netherton, the team won all 16 Cambs League games last season and won the League Cup. It was their second successive league title.

The club felt their were too many restrictions to their progress in place at Netherton so have made the switch to Yaxley with immediate effect.

Team manager Lee Martin said: “It’s been difficult having the status of a hirer of the facilities only at Netherton. As a result we’ve had certain restrictions to contend with. Not having choice of when we were able to train the teams, not being able to have our development team play on the 3G pitch, not being informed directly of key information impacting on ourselves and instead having to find out via social media. We set high standards for ourselves and all associated with our club and as we look to continually improve we felt a change was needed in order to maintain these standards.

"Already the level of communication, the provision of preferred training slots, the facilities on offer and the welcome extended by Yaxley has been a breath of fresh air and is a demonstration of how inclusivity at a club should be done.

"We’re very happy with the change and what the future holds with such a forward looking and progressive leadership team who really value the development of the women’s and girls’ game. We’re excited at the prospect of this being the new home of women’s football!”