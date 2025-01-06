The incredible winning run of Crowland Town and big wins for title-chasing sides

Action from ICA Sports v FC Peterborough Development earlier this season. Photo Jonathan Paice.

​Crowland Town made it 14 wins in a row in all competitions with a 2-0 win at Premier Division rivals Moulton Harrox in a Peterborough League Senior Cup quarter-final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Adam Blackbird and Archie Rickards scored the goals to book Crowland a semi-final berth at home to Leverington Sports on February 1. Holbeach United Reserves host Warboys Town in the other semi-final.

The top-flight top two Uppingham Town and Stanground Cardea Sports both recorded handsome wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city side saw off Deeping Rangers Reserves 6-0 with all the goals arriving in the second-half from Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot (2), Kyle Hibbins, Kieran Hibbins, Cameron Hibbins and Leon Gellizeau, while Uppingham despatched Whittlesey Athletic Reserves 7-0.

In Division One promotion chasers Netherton United went down 4-3 at home to Warboys Reserves to stay third and there was just a second win of the season for bottom club Long Sutton Athletic who pipped Park Farm Pumas 2-1.

Jack Greenacre scored both goals for Sutton with Craig Siziba replying for 10th-placed Park Farm.

Gavin Elliott scored twice as YDP retained second place in Division Two with a hard-fought 3-2 success at Crowland Reserves. Jacob Smith also netted after YDP had fallen 2-1 behind to two Xennon Paul goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fourth Division NXT Gen put up a great fight in a Junior Cup semi-final against Division Three title fancies South Lincs Swifts before accepting a 2-1 defeat. Daniel Taylor and Kieron McConnell scored for the winners.

Stanground Cardea Sports Reserves host Hampton United A in the second semi-final this Saturday.

King’s Cliffe won a free-scoring thriller 6-5 at Whaplode Drove Rovers Reserves in Division Three thanks mainly to a hat-trick from Gavin McLean.

Leaders Thorpe Wood Rangers made short work of second placed FC Peterborough Development in Division Four. The unbeaten top dogs won 7-0 with goals from Charlie Amato (2), Connor Pilbeam (2), Jordan Giddings, Frankie Gourlay and Thomas Klinkovics.

Peterborough Lions won the battle of the bottom two, 6-3 over Ketton Sports Black.

Star of the show here was Kofi Nkansah who scored four times with Deon Hutchinson adding the other two goals.