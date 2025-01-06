The incredible winning run of Crowland Town and big wins for title-chasing sides
Adam Blackbird and Archie Rickards scored the goals to book Crowland a semi-final berth at home to Leverington Sports on February 1. Holbeach United Reserves host Warboys Town in the other semi-final.
The top-flight top two Uppingham Town and Stanground Cardea Sports both recorded handsome wins.
The city side saw off Deeping Rangers Reserves 6-0 with all the goals arriving in the second-half from Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot (2), Kyle Hibbins, Kieran Hibbins, Cameron Hibbins and Leon Gellizeau, while Uppingham despatched Whittlesey Athletic Reserves 7-0.
In Division One promotion chasers Netherton United went down 4-3 at home to Warboys Reserves to stay third and there was just a second win of the season for bottom club Long Sutton Athletic who pipped Park Farm Pumas 2-1.
Jack Greenacre scored both goals for Sutton with Craig Siziba replying for 10th-placed Park Farm.
Gavin Elliott scored twice as YDP retained second place in Division Two with a hard-fought 3-2 success at Crowland Reserves. Jacob Smith also netted after YDP had fallen 2-1 behind to two Xennon Paul goals.
Fourth Division NXT Gen put up a great fight in a Junior Cup semi-final against Division Three title fancies South Lincs Swifts before accepting a 2-1 defeat. Daniel Taylor and Kieron McConnell scored for the winners.
Stanground Cardea Sports Reserves host Hampton United A in the second semi-final this Saturday.
King’s Cliffe won a free-scoring thriller 6-5 at Whaplode Drove Rovers Reserves in Division Three thanks mainly to a hat-trick from Gavin McLean.
Leaders Thorpe Wood Rangers made short work of second placed FC Peterborough Development in Division Four. The unbeaten top dogs won 7-0 with goals from Charlie Amato (2), Connor Pilbeam (2), Jordan Giddings, Frankie Gourlay and Thomas Klinkovics.
Peterborough Lions won the battle of the bottom two, 6-3 over Ketton Sports Black.
Star of the show here was Kofi Nkansah who scored four times with Deon Hutchinson adding the other two goals.