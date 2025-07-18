Peterborough United have won the EFL Trophy for the last two seasons.placeholder image
Peterborough United have won the EFL Trophy for the last two seasons.

The early odds to win this season's EFL Trophy - prices for Peterborough United, Reading, Stockport County, Leyton Orient and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 18th Jul 2025, 12:45 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 13:58 BST
It’s far from glamourous . . . . that is until you get to the Wembley final of course.

Next season’s EFL Trophy will be played out in front of tiny crowds of fans watching understrength teams play games which managers will say they don’t need.

No-one is really bothered about the competition – whatever it is called with all its sponsor name changes – until the prospect of a Wembley final finally appears.

Thousands of fans then jump on the bandwagon in the hope of seeing their side lift silverware at the national stadium.

Ask any fan of Peterborough – winners for the last two seasons – if the competition is worth it and you will get a resounding yes.

So who are the favourites to take the trophy home this season? Here we look at the early odds via Paddy Power.

Get more Posh news here.

10/1

1. Luton Town

10/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
50/1

2. Mansfield Town

50/1 Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
11/1

3. Cardiff City

11/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
11/1

4. Huddersfield Town

11/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:EFLReadingStockport CountyLeyton OrientWembleyEFL Trophy
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice