Peterborough United can expect a ticket allocation of 2,022 for the trip to Plymouth Argyle.placeholder image
Peterborough United can expect a ticket allocation of 2,022 for the trip to Plymouth Argyle.

The away ticket allocations Peterborough United fans can expect this season as Port Vale, Bradford City, Luton Town, Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle return to League One

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 12th Jun 2025, 07:00 BST
Wherever they go in the 2025/26 League One season, Posh are sure to be well backed.

The number of away fans will, of course, vary depending on how many tickets Posh fans are given for each of the 23 away days next season.

It’s going to be harder getting your hands on tickets for the trips to Leyton Orient, Luton and Exeter City, but there will be plenty to go around at Bradford, Barnsley and Wigan.

Here we take a look at how many tickets Posh fans can typically expect for away games this season, with allocations run from smallest to biggest. Figures quoted are the typical amount offered by each club and can vary depending on away ticketing demands or individual match circumstances.

Get all your Posh news here.

972.

1. Northampton Town

972. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
approx 1,000

2. Leyton Orient

approx 1,000 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
approx 1,000

3. Luton Town

approx 1,000 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
approx 1,380

4. Exeter CIty

approx 1,380 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Port ValeBradford CityCardiff CityLuton TownLeague One
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice