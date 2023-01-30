Jimmy Dean. Photo: James Richardson

The 40 year-old has led Sports for seven seasons including two that were wrecked by Covid, plus the current campaign.

The club’s record under Dean in all competitions reads…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

P358 W235 D46 L78 F958 A415

That’s a win percentage of 65.6, while Sports scored an average of 2.7 goals a game, while conceding just 1.2 goals per game under Dean.

Dean has engineered four promotions for the club in those five completed seasons and they are odds-on to survive at National League North level this season which possibly trumps any other of the manager’s achivements given the comparative size of many opponents and the need to operate within a transfer embargo.

Dean has also steered Sports to three titles and 11 trophies in total since taking over at the former Peterborough League club in time for the 2015-16 season.

Dean, who lives in Stanground, is a proud Peterborian, which is one reason why he had turned down jobs at bigger clubs than Sports in the past.

But Scunthorpe, a Championship club as recently as 2012, were a different level altogether and new/owner chairman David Hilton made his approach over a week ago.

Dean still thought long and hard over his decision before deciding a managerial job at a full-time professional club could not be rejected.

His assistant at Sports, former Posh and QPR centre-back Chris Plummer, has also moved to Glanford Park and the pair will be assisted by head coach Michael Nelson whose brief reign as caretaker-manager ended with four points in two games to give hope Scunthorpe can avoid a second successive relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean watched the 1-1 home draw with Bromley last weekend which attracted a crowd of 3,696, or about 12 times the average gate at the Bee Arena for National League North matches this season.

He was due to meet the players and club officials today (Monday).

The Iron are 23rd, five points from safety having played more games then the teams directly above them.