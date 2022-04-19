Tense finale looming for Peterborough Sports, while Stamford AFC could finish anywhere between top and fourth! Creditable finish for Deeping Rangers, Pinchbeck’s late push for survival, a four-point season for Holbeach and Blackstones win derby battle

Action from Yaxley (blue) v Stamford AFC. photo: David Lowndes.

Particularly Stamford who go into their final Northern Premier Midlands game at home to play-off chasing Carlton knowing they could be crowned champions or finish fourth!

Crucially a 3-0 win at Yaxley yesterday (April 18) - an eighth success in a row - moved the Daniels into third place which carries a home tie in next week’s play-off semi-finals.

Finishing top would require current leaders Ilkeston to suffer an unlikely defeat at rock-bottom Wisbech Town on Saturday (April 23) and for second-placed Chasetown to fail to win at Spalding United. The runners-up spot would ensure home advantage throughout the play-offs.

Stamford had to work hard to overcome Yaxley at In2itive Park. The Cuckoos beat Stamford over Christmas and frustrated them for 50 minutes yesterday before a James Blunden header broke their resistance. Two goals in the final 10 minutes from Jonathan Margetts sealed the deal in front of a bumper 366 crowd.

Sports clung on to second place in the Southern League Premier Division courtesy of a 1-0 home win over lowly Hitchin at the Bee Arena. A second-half goal from Jordan Macleod secured victory for the city wide who must win at eighth-placed Leiston on Saturday to ensure a runners-up finish and home play-off ties. They will definitely host the semi-final next Tuesday (April 26, 7.45pm) against either AFC Rushden & Diamonds, Rushall Olympic or Alvechurch.

Coalville will nip above Sports into second if they better the city side’s result on the final day. They have an awkward trip to Stourbridge.

Elsewhere Deeping Rangers clicnched a creditable fifth-placed finish in the United Counties Premier Division with a 3-0 win over Holbeach United in their final game. Jones De Sousa, Luke Hunnings and Sam Wilson scored for Deeping against a Holbeach side who finished the campaign with just four points (no wins) from 34 games.

Pinchbeck United gave themselves a great chance of finishing outside the drop zone by completing a six-point Easter with a 2-1 win over Skegness. Montserrat international Spencer Weir-Daley continued his fine scoring run while Harry Peasgood also netter.

In the Division One derby goals from Josh Edmondson and Scott Waumsley enabled Blackstones to win 2-0 at Bourne. Stones can’t now escape the a bottom three finish.

RESULTS

Southern League Premier Division Central: Peterborough Sports 1 (Macleod), Hitchin 0.

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Carlton 4, Spalding 0; Soham 2, Wisbech 0; Yaxley 0, Stamford 3 (Margetts 2, Blunden).

United Counties Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 3 (Hunnings, De Sousa, Wilson), Holbeach 0; Pinchbeck 2 (Weir-Daley, Peasgood), Skegness 1.

United Counties Division One: Bourne 0, Blackstones 2 (Edmondson, Waumsley).