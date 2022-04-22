Tense final day for Stamford AFC

Stamford’s Marshall Willock (red) in action in the Easter Monday win at Yaxley.

Finishing top would require current leaders Ilkeston to suffer an unlikely defeat at rock-bottom Wisbech Town on Saturday and for second-placed Chasetown to fail to win at Spalding United.

Stamford, who have won their last eight league games, are at home to Carlton (3pm) and need to win to have any chance of becoming champions. A win would guarantee a home play-off semi-final on Tuesday.

The runners-up spot would ensure home advantage throughout the play-offs and the Daniels are currently third.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stamford boss Graham Drury told the Stamford Mercury: “You have to give so much credit to this group of players for what they have achieved since the new year. They have been fantastic and have worked really hard.

"The amount of goals that we have scored and the few we have conceded is a team that deserves to be champions.

"It's a long shot and it still a long way off because Carlton are fighting to be in the play-offs, but we have given ourselves a puncher's chance.

"Stamford have had some great crowds this season and the fans have always turned out in the past for our big FA Cup and FA Trophy games.