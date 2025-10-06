Peterborough United remain bottom of League One after defeat at Bolton Wanderers.placeholder image
Supercomputer issues latest League One relegation predictions after defeats for Peterborough United, Blackpool and Leyton Orient

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 6th Oct 2025, 14:28 BST
Posh made a good fight of it before being beaten 2-1 at Bolton Wanderers at the weekend.

It leaves Posh rock-bottom after successive league defeats. They face a blank weekend on Saturday with the game against leaders Stevenage off due to the international break.

Above them Blackpool are also struggling after a defeat which led to manager Steve Bruce being sacked.

Rotherham picked up a point at the weekend to halt their three game losing run, while Burton Albion continue to make their usual fight of it with four points from their last two games.

Leyton Orient are looking over their shoulders after three straight defeats, while Exeter picked up a massive three points after beating Lincoln 1-0 away to end a four game losing run.

So how will the League One table finish? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by Plejmo – thinks the season will go.

94pts (+33)

1. Bradford City

94pts (+33) Photo: Getty Images

91pts (+42)

2. Stevenage

91pts (+42) Photo: Getty Images

89pts (+28)

3. AFC Wimbledon

89pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

83pts (+29)

4. Stockport County

83pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

