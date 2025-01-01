Michael Gyasi scored for Sports at Needham Market. Photo: Darren Wiles.

A super start delivered a 2-1 victory for Peterborough Sports in their National League North clash at Needham Market on New Year’s Day.

Goals from Max Booth and Michael Gyasi gave the city side a 2-0 lead in the opening 24 minutes with the hosts replying midway through the second-half. It was the perfect response to a first defeat in nine matches last time out and Sports are now 14th, just seven points from the play-offs and a healthy 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Booth struck on six minutes after gambling on the ability of Dan Jarvis to flick the ball on with perfect timing which he did. Gyasi showed deft ball control before slamming the ball home for 2-0 on 24 minutes to put Sports well in command at the home of the team next-to-bottom in the table. Visiting goalkeeper Peter Crook was called into action just once in the first-half, but was down well to smother a goalbound shot two minutes before the break.

The home side rarely threatened, but made a game of it with a 68th minute goal from Adam Mills, who was making his 200th appearance for the Suffolk-based club, who lobbed Crook after being played through. But Sports came closest to adding further goals as substitute Kaine Felix twice tested the Needham ‘keeper.

Sports are without a fixture on Saturday as scheduled opponents Chorley are in FA Trophy action.

Sports: Crook, Putman, Fryatt, Lomax, Gash, McCann, Alban-Jones, Bland (sub Gallagher, 72 mins), Jarvis (sub Jones, 88 mins), Booth (sub Felix, 72 mins), Gyasi. Unused subs: Pereira, Elsom.

Spalding United came from a goal down to beat St Ives Town 3-1 in a home Southern Premier Division Central game on New Year’s Day. The Tulips trailed to an 11th minute goal, but three goals in the final 10 minutes of the first half from Abduramana Sani, Joseph Nyahwema, Bartosz Cybulski turned the game on its head.

Spalding are now in the top half of the table. Stamford AFC remain sixth despite the disappointment of the postponement of their scheduled fixture at bottom club Biggleswade Town. Stamford host Harborough Town on Saturday (January 4) when Spalding are at Bedford Town (3pm kick offs).