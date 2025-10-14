Super Spalding United are up to second place, it's looking grim for Stamford AFC, hard-earned point for 10-man Bourne Town and Deeping Rangers make trophy progress

Bart Cybulski (centre) scored for Spalding United at Bishop's Stortford. Photo David Lowndes.

There was no FA Cup hangover for super Spalding United.

Spalding, who went down 4-0 at a slick South Shields side in a fourth qualifying round FA Cup tie on Saturday, bounced back in style with a 4-1 win at Southern Premier Division Central promotions rivals Bishop’s Stortford on Tuesday night.

Early goals from Dan Lawlor (penalty) and Bart Cybulski gave ‘The Tulips’ an early 2-0 lead before second-half strikes from Yusifu Ceesay and Jack Roberts put the game out of Stortford’s reach. The hosts managed a late consolation goals.

Spalding are now second in the table, just a point behind leaders Harborough Town, despite playing all 10 of their league games away from home.

But the table is still making grim reading for Stamford AFC. They have now failed to win any of their opening 10 games after a 2-0 defeat at Bromsgrove Sporting tonight. ‘The Daniels’ have picked up just four points.

Bourne Town moved up a place to 22nd in the Northern Premier Midlands Division after a hard fought 0-0 draw at AFC Rushden & Diamonds. ‘The Wakes’ had to play the final 15 minutes with 10 men after Jack Furey was sent off. He picked up a second yellow card for kicking the ball away. Tom Siddons forced an outstanding save from the home ‘keeper in the first half.

Wisbech Town moved up to eighth in the United Counties Premier Division North after inflicting just the second defeat of the season on Grantham Town. Sam Harris scored the only goal of the game. Blackstones host leaders Boston Town on Wednesday.

Two goals from Ryan Cook saw Deeping Rangers to a 2-0 home win over Pinchbeck United in the Lincs Senior Trophy, but Holbeach United bowed out 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw at Harrowby United.

Results

Tuesday, October 14

Southern Premier Division Central:Bishop’s Stortford 1, Spalding United 4 (Lawlor, Cybulski, Ceesay, Roberts), Bromsgrove Sporting 2, Stamford AFC 0.

Northern Premier Midlands Division: AFC Rushden & Diamonds 0, Bourne Town 0.

United Counties Premier Division North: Wisbech Town 1 (Harris), Grantham Town 0.

Lincs Senior Trophy: Deeping Rangers 2 (Cook 2), Pinchbeck United 0; Harrowby United 0, Holbeach United 0 – Harrowby won 4-3 on penalties.

Wednesday, October 15

United Counties Premier Division North: Blackstones v Boston Town.