Spalding United hope to unveil a new manager before Saturday’s FA Cup tie at home to Matlock Town.

​The Tulips rather surprisingly sacked Elliot Sandy after three games of the Southern Premier Division Central season last week.

Sandy had steered Spalding to the Northern Premier Midlands Division title last season and they won their first league game at the higher level earlier this month.

Back-to-back defeats did for Sandy, although there hasn’t an immediate improvement in results under caretaker manager James Clifton as Spalding lost 1-0 at home to AFC Telford on Saturday and were then thumped 5-1 at St Ives Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

Jimmy Dean. Photo David Lowndes.

Prolific Peterborough Sports promotion winner Jimmy Dean has been linked with the Spalding job constantly since Sandy’s departure. He has not worked in football since leaving Scunthorpe United at the end of last season.

A Spalding club spokesman said: “Once the Bank Holiday weekend games are out the way we will interview a few with a view to having someone in place for Saturday.”

It’s all going rather better in the same division for Stamford AFC who stayed top after retaining their unbeaten record with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Biggleswade Town in front of 599 fans at the Zeco Stadium. Super sub Jon Challinor was the Stamford star with two goals in the final 20 minutes after Biggleswade had led at the break. Connor Bartle provided both assists.

Deeping Rangers are still pointless in the United Counties Premier Division North after losing 3-0 at Boston Town on Monday. All the goals arrived in the first-half and Deeping are next-to-bottom having lost their first four games.

Yaxley picked up their first points of the Premier Division South season at the weekend, but they couldn’t build on it as they went down 4-2 at home to St Neots Town today.

St Neots are fifth, one place behind March Town who secured an excellent 3-1 win at Newport Pagnell Town with Craig Gillies scoring twice.

Peterborough Sports claimed a brilliant 2-1 win at King’s Lynn Town in National League North on Monday thanks to two goals from Dan Jarvis. Report to follow.

RESULTS

National League North: King’s Lynn Town 1, Peterborough Sports 2 (Jarvis 2).

Southern League Premier Division Central: St Ives Town 5, Spalding Utd 1; Stamford AFC 2 (Challinor 2), Biggleswade Town 1.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Boston Town 3, Deeping Rangers 0.

Premier Division South: Newport Pagnell Town 1, March Town 3 (Gillies 2, og); Yaxley 2, St Neots Town 4.