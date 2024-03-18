Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Street Parties Team have joined forces with the guys from Under Events to stage the huge footballing celebration to watch the game on Sunday, June 16 at Nene Park – under the Nene Parkway Flyover.

A feature of the city since the 2010 World Cup, the street parties haven’t been held since the 2018 World Cup was screened outside at The Solstice.

The new venue is situated in idyllic, unique surroundings that juxtapose the concrete, industrial wasteland, and the beautiful, scenic landscapes of the River Nene and Nene Park – and has become home to the UNDER dance music festivals in recent years.

England's World Cup street party at the Solstice in 2018.

Gates will open at 4pm with all the usual build up including live bands, DJs, giveaways and much more before the 8pm kick off.

Tickets for the opening event will be going on sale soon, but anyone interested should register at www.under.events/euro24.

It will be over-18s only and ID will be requested.