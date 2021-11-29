Stilton United very much second best in top of the table clash at Uppingham, Farcet end Polonia’s unbeaten run and 40 goals in four November games for Deeping United

Action from a Stilton United match earlier this season.

The hosts ran out surprisingly easy 6-1 winners in foul weather conditions in Rutland.

Stilton competed well in the first-half and were only 1-0 down at the break. Kyiall West dragged the score back to 2-1 early in the second-half, but the hosts ran away with the contest in the closing stages as Stilton were forced to chase goals.

It was a first defeat for Stilton in 11 games. They last lost at Holbeach Reserves on August 21 when they were also duffed up 7-1. Uppingham, who have won all eight of their home matches this season, now have a five-point lead at the top.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bartlett has now challenged his side to start another successful run. They host fifth-placed Wittering Premiair this Saturday (December 4, 2pm).

“Uppingham played the tough conditions better than us,” Bartlett admitted. “They were much too good for us on the day, but we have to dust ourselves down and start another good run.

“The first half was quite even. They scored either side of half-time and although we pulled a goal back they scored two more quick goals on the counter attack and that flattened us. We had to make changes to chase the game, but they scored another two goals in the final 20 minutes.”

Third-placed Holbeach Reserves won 6-2 at Crowland, while fourth-placed Moulton Harrox eased to a 3-0 win over Oundle and Leverington Sports hammered bottom club Long Sutton Athletic 7-0 with hat-tricks for Daniel Roberts and Robert Hitchcock. Stamford Bels won their big derby game 4-2 over Stamford Lions with Josh Edmondson (2), Dan Gargan and Kyle Scott on target.

In Division Two Farcet United jumped up to second after inflicting a first defeat of the season on Polonia. Josh Pike (2), Josh Staggs and Alex Rouse scored for Farcet in a 4-2 win.