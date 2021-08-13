Stilton boss doesn’t rate his team’s chances in the Premier Division match of the day against Moulton Harrox
Standout fixture in the slimmed down Peterborough League Premier Division sees likely title challengers Stilton United and Moulton Harrox square off in the Cambridgeshire village on Saturday (August 14, 2pm).
Stilton were on top of the Premier League when last season was halted, but Moulton Harrox were the favourites to win the title according to many good judges after winning all their completed matches.
And Harrox have strengthened further this season with top local players Josh Ford and Tyler Wright dropping down a level to play.
“They’ll probably be too strong for us at this moment,” Bartlett added. “They have got stronger, while we have had a dreadful preparation. “But once we settle down I expect us to challenge the top teams.”
Matt Barber is back at Stilton after a season with Wittering Premiair, while Lewis McManus has recovered from a serious knee injury.
Perennial title challengers Netherton United’s young team start with a tricky match at Long Sutton Athletic.
Ketton joined ICA Sports in pulling out of the top flight for this season. The Premier Division now contains just 14 teams.
Only the top flight and Division One kick-off this Saturday. The other four divisions start on August 21.
There is a full programme of matches from the top two divisions next midweek (August 17/18) with Stilton at home to newly-promoted Oundle Town on Wednesday (6.30pm).