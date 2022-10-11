Steward in charge of a great weekend with Peterborough Sports Ladies, all the women's football highlights here

Peterborough Sports Ladies celebrate their Cambs Womens League Cup success at Netherton United. Codie Steward is at the front. Photo: Tim Symonds.

Steward scored five goals in a 6-0 Cambs Under 18 League win against Comberton Crusaders at the Bee Arena on Saturday morning.

And then she claimed a terrific treble as Sports’ senior team triumphed 3-1 against Netherton United in a Cambs Womens League Cup tie at the Grange on Sunday afternoon, after Rachel Hill had given the hosts an early lead.

Sports Under 18s have six points from their opening two matches. Libby Willis opened the scoring for the city side before it became the Steward show. She had bagged a hat-trick by the 15th minute before adding two more fine finishes in the second-half.

Keeley Steward makes a save for Peterborough Sports against Netherton United. Photo: Tim Symonds

It gets tougher for Sports this weekend when they visit a St Ives team who beat Netherton United 15-1 last weekend.

**Peterborough Sports Ladies are looking for an assistant manager/coach. Interested parties can either email [email protected] or phone 07523 603304

Ella Farrington struck a hat-trick as unbeaten Girls United beat Deeping United 7-2 in the Under 16A Division. Isabel Turner (2), Taya Smith and Nell Rand also scored for the city side with Melissa Guest and Annie Spriggs replying for Deeping.

ICA Sports made it three wins from three games in the Under 15B Division as Destiny Nsofor claimed a treble in an 8-0 romp at Melbourn Dynamoes. Edyn Osker (2), Emma Fort (2) and Ruby Malachowski also netted.

Libby Willis scores for Peterborough Sports Ladies Under 18s against Comberton. Photo: Tim Symonds.

Netherton’s 4-0 win over St Ives meant they stayed perfect after four games in the Under 13A Division where Stanground Sports collected their first win of the season, 3-2 over Saffron Walden.

Katie Conkey, Summer Scott and Grace Frith-Murray scored for Stanground.

In the Under 12 Division Girls United won 9-0 at Chatteriis to make it six points, 13 goals scored and none conceded from two matches. Freya Lyon and Jessie Desborough both bagged hat-tricks with Lexi Duff (2) and Ruby Gallagher also on target.

There were some big scores in the Cambs Womens League Cup with Cardea smashing 18 goals past Manea Sirens without reply.

Emma Pollard led the way with five while Laura Rudd bagged four and Georgie Elsom hit a hat-trick with Courtney Coles (2), Sofia Aragosa, Olivia Smith, Charlotte Moffat and Brooke Ware also among the goals.

Francesca Kavanagh (4), Sascha Smith (3) and Beth Goodman (2) scored the goals as Ketton beat Glinton & Northborough 9-0.

**Yaxley Pheonix came a cropper in their latest Eastern Region Womens Division One North game at Newmarket who cantered to a 5-1 success. Zoe Shepherd scored the Yaxley goal.

Yaxley are fifth of eight teams ahead of a Sunday game at bottom club Wootton Blue Cross.