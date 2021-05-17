Star Under 18s collect their first win on the final day of the season, Star Under 16s beat Cambridge twice, perfect 10 for Netherton United, Posh draw, but are still title favourites

Libby Willis (stripes) scores for Peterborough Northern Star Under 16s v Cambridge City. Photo: Tim Symonds.

Rutterford (2), Andreia Oliveira, Lauren Harold and Olivia Smith scored the goals in a 5-1 win at St Neots.

Star’s Under 16 side are third in the B Division after two 2-0 wins over Cambridge City on the same day! Libby Willis (2), Ruby Gockel and Georgia Kulesza scored the Star goals.

Peterborough United drew their top of the table clash in the Under 16A Division with Coton 1-1 at Stamford AFC. Emily Sansom scored for Posh who are five points behind Coton, but have three matches in hand.

Georgia Kulesza scores for Peterborough Northern Star Under 16s v Cambridge City. Photo: Tim Symonds.

Netherton United completed a perfect 10 games in the Under 13 North Division with a 6-2 success over Hampton Pink Swans. Eloise Anton (2), Elissa Abbott (2), Ruby Pickles and Aisha Hamza scored. Glinton & Northborough pipped Godmanchester 4-3. Scarlett Clare scored twice.