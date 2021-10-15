Stamford’s epic FA Cup journey takes them to big-spending Stockport County of the National League and there’s a huge prize at stake
Stamford AFC’s FA Cup journey began with an extra premilinary round tie win at United Counties League side Oadby Town on August 7 in front of 60 spectators.
And tomorrow (October 16) the Daniels will be playing for a place in the first round proper of the Cup, an achievement they’ve managed just once before inn 2016.
But they couldn’t have a much tougher task as they travel to big-spending National League promotion fancies Stockport County, a side managed by former Posh youth team player Simon Rusk.
“We are the only side left in the FA Cup who played in the extra preliminary round which is no mean feat,” Stamford boss Graham Drury said. “That pitch at Oadby was so bad I was just grateful we didn’t pick up any injuries.
“It couldn’t be a lot tougher tomorrow. Stockport expect promotion and they’ve just put together a decent run of results after a slow start.
“But we beat Wrexham on our way to the first round a few years back so you never know. We’ve reached this round on merit as we’ve beaten teams from every level from step five to step 2 so now we can have a crack at a step one side.
“We took over 500 fans to Hartlepool when we reached the first round. We probably won’t take as many tomorrow, but it’s a brilliant set-up at Stockport and if you can get there I’d urge you to come and support us.”
Stamford have beaten Lincoln United, Redditch, Telford and Norwich United as well as Oadby in this season’s competition. Telford play in the National North League.
Stockport play three divisions above Stamford so it would be a major upset if the Daniels do reach the first round draw.