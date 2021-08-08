Stamford make FA Cup progress, replay for Deeping Rangers, Peterborough Northern Star beaten, Whittlesey Athletic collect an impressive win, first point, but frustration for Peterborough North End

Action from Peterborough North End (blue) v Needham Market Reserves. Photo: David Lowndes.

The understrength Daniels won 2-0 at lower leavel GNG Oadby thanks to goals from Rodrigo Da Silva and Mike Armstrong. Stamford now face a trip to Northern Premier League East Division side Lincoln United in the next round on Saturday, August 21.

Deeping Rangers live to fight another day after an 84th minute strike from centre-back Luke Hunnings earned them a 1-1 draw at Leicester Nirvana. The replay will take place at the Haydon Whitham Stadium on Tuesday (August 10, 7.45pm).

Pinchbeck drew at home to Skegness, but Holbeach and Peterborough Northern Star were both well beaten. March Town led 2-0 at Bugbrooke St Michael before succumbing 4-2.

Action from Peterborough North End (blue) v Needham Market Reserves at the Bee Arena. Photo: David Lowndes.

In Thurlow Nunn Division One Peterborough North End picked up the first step six point in their history, but they were still frustrated by a 1-1 home draw with Needham Market Reserves.

John Yambasu soon cancelled out an early goal for the visitors, but Joe Graham failed to convert a 75th minute penalty during a second half dominated by North End. Needham Market saw out the final 15 minutes with 10 men.

Whittlesey Athletic opened their account at this level with a splendid 1-0 home win over Great Yarmouth. A James Hill-Seeekings goal won the day, but Whittlesey were also grateful for an outstanding defensive display.

In United Counties Division One Bourne collected a fine point at Borrowash Victoria, but Blackstones lost heavily at home to Belper.

RESULTS

FA Cup

Extra Preliminary round: Leicester Nirvana 1, Deeping Rangers 1 (Hunnings); Long Eaton 4, Holbeach 1 (Elston), Pinchbeck 1 (Opayinka), Skegness 1; GNG Oadby 0, Stamford AFC 2 (Da Silva, Armstrong); Newport Pagnell 4, Peterborough Northern Star 1; Bugbrooke St Michael 4, March 2 (Warren, Clark).

Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League: Division One North: Leiston Res 6, Parson’s Drove 0; Peterborough North End 1, Needham Market Res 1; Whittlesey Ath 1 (Hill-Seekings), Great Yarmouth 0.