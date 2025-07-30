Stamford girls team seek attacking players like Russo, Toone and Hemp for the squad!

The Stamford Under 18 Girls team.

Stamford Young Daniels Under 18 Girls football team are seeking attacking players inspired the European Championship success of England Lionesses.

The team are on the hunt for more midfielders, wingers and forwards to join the club ahead of the 2025/26 Cambridgeshire Girls and Women's Football League season.

A club press release read: “Were you inspired by England striker Alessia Russo’s soaring header in the European finals and think you can bring the same energy to Stamford’s premier top age group girls’ team this season? Are you an intelligent ‘space exploiter’ like Ella Toone in midfield, or are you more of a fast-paced, direct wing runner like Lauren Hemp?

“If you are passionate about football and want to take your game to the next level, Stamford U18 Young Daniels will welcome your energy and enthusiasm to the club this autumn.”

Training takes place at the town’s premium football facility at Borderville on Wednesday evenings (8-9pm), with matches kicking off on Saturday mornings.

Contact head coach Brian Jones on 07866 631047 or head to the club’s Instagram account at @stamfordafc_girls to find out more about joining the team.