Stamford and Spalding fall at the final FA Cup qualifying round hurdle, great point for Bourne, frustrating point for FC Peterborough, Whittlesey win again, Yaxley snap losing streak

David Yisah (green) scored twice for FC Peterborough at Haverhill Borough.

The fourth qualifying round proved an FA Cup hurdle too far for Stamford AFC and Spalding United.

Both local teams were always likely to be up against it in a bid to reach the first round proper after being handed tough away games against teams from the National League North, one level above Southern Premier Division Central opponents.

Stamford delivered an outstanding display at Macclesfield Town only to lose to a goal just before the interval. ‘The Daniels’ competed strongly throughout and came close to scoring through George Hobbins and substitute Jon Challinor, but they were also grateful to goalkeeper Nick Jackson who made a couple of outstanding saves.

Penalty claims after Stamford players Luca Alonzi and Kai Tonge went down in the Macclesfield penalty area were waved away by the refere.

Spalding were blown away by an outstanding South Shields side. The hosts are a full-time club who are unbeaten at the top of the National League North table thanks to a slick brand of football. South Shields scored three times in the opening 25 minutes and completed a 4-0 win with a second half strike.

Elsewhere Bourne Town gained an excellent point from a 1-1 draw at third-placed Rugby Borough, but it was almost so much better. Brad Marshall gave ‘The Wakes’ a second-half lead before the hosts equalised 15 minutes from time. Bourne remain next-to-bottom, but are just three points off 14th place.

March Town jumped up to third after an impressive 5-2 win at Hinckley AFC in the United Counties Premier Division South. Ben Tait scored twice. And Yaxley were 4-0 winners at home to Sileby Rangers courtesy of goals from Frankie Webster, Kobie Smith, Faz Rehman and Robbie Sutherland. The Cuckoos had lost their three previous matches, including a 4-0 midweek beating at March.

Deeping Rangers and Wisbech Town lose their Premier Division North games, but Blackstones made Lincs Senior Trophy progress with a 4-3 home win over Brigg Town. Stones led 4-0 at the break with goals from Nathan Rudman (2), Cameron Rankin and Will Bestwick before Brigg launched a second-half fight-back.

FC Peterborough conceded a first-minute goal in their Thurlow Nunn Division One North game at Haverhill Borough, but led 3-1 with 15 minutes to go with goals from David Yisah (2) and Atif Khan. But the home side hit back to grab a point with two late goals, including one in the 95th minute.

The city side are now fourth. Whittlesey are up to seventh after a 3-0 win over Wivenhoe and FC Parson Drove are ninth following a 3-1 win at Dussindale & Hellesedon. It was a third win in a row for Whittlesey.

Peterborough Sports were without a National League North fixture. They remain 23rd, three points off the bottom and, two points from safety after the Saturday fixtures. Sports have games in hand on all the teams above them.

RESULTS

FA Cup fourth qualifying round: Macclesfield Town 1, Spalding United 0; South Shields 4, Spalding United 0.

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Rugby Borough 1, Bourne Town 1 (Marshall).

United Counties Premier Division North: Ashby Ivanhoe 3, Wisbech Town 1 (Harris); Deeping Rangers 0, Kimberley Miners Welfare 3.

United Counties Premier Division South: Hinckley AFC 2, March Town 5 (Tait 2, Tsagium, Hill-Seekings, Brumby); Yaxley 4 (Sutherland, Webster, Smith, Rahman), Sileby Rangers 0.

Lincs Senior Trophy: Blackstones 4 (Rudman 2, Bestwick, Rankin), Brigg Town 3.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Dussindale & Hellesdon 1, FC Parson Drove 3; Haverhill Borough 3, FC Peterborough 3 (Yisah 2, Khan); Holbeach United 0, Holland FC 5; Whittlesey Athletic 3, Wivenhoe Town 0.