Stamford AFC’s inspired striker signing, Spalding beat Wisbech, eight-goal thriller at Yaxley

Yaxley's Dan Cotton.

Margetts was the matchwinner again as The Daniels beat lowly Histon 1-0 in a Northern Premier Midlands Division game at the Zeeco Stadium last night to make it four goals in three games for his new club.

Stamford are fourth and looking good for a play-off place ahead of another game against lowly opposition on Saturday (February 12), at Sutton Coldfield. They now have a seven-point lead over the teams outside the play-off places.

Spalding United followed up an excellent 1-0 weekend win at third-placed Halesowen with a 2-0 home win over manager Brett Whaley’s old club Wisbech Town last night.

Nathan Stainfield and Jordan Macleod were on target against Wisbech. Spalding host Carlton on Saturday.

Yaxley fought out a thrilling 4-4 Tuesday draw with bottom club Soham at In2itive Park. Dan Cotton and Matt Sparrow scored twice apiece.