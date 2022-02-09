Stamford AFC’s inspired striker signing, Spalding beat Wisbech, eight-goal thriller at Yaxley
Striker Jonathon Margetts is proving to be an inspired signing for promotion-chasing Stamford AFC.
Margetts was the matchwinner again as The Daniels beat lowly Histon 1-0 in a Northern Premier Midlands Division game at the Zeeco Stadium last night to make it four goals in three games for his new club.
Stamford are fourth and looking good for a play-off place ahead of another game against lowly opposition on Saturday (February 12), at Sutton Coldfield. They now have a seven-point lead over the teams outside the play-off places.
Spalding United followed up an excellent 1-0 weekend win at third-placed Halesowen with a 2-0 home win over manager Brett Whaley’s old club Wisbech Town last night.
Nathan Stainfield and Jordan Macleod were on target against Wisbech. Spalding host Carlton on Saturday.
Yaxley fought out a thrilling 4-4 Tuesday draw with bottom club Soham at In2itive Park. Dan Cotton and Matt Sparrow scored twice apiece.
Yaxley led 2-1 going into the final 15 minutes and also led 3-2 and 4-3 before conceding a 90th-minute equaliser